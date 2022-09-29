Feeder.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65,156.19 (FEED)

Feeder.finance (FEED) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Feeder.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feeder.finance has a market capitalization of $65,156.19 and $19,165.00 worth of Feeder.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feeder.finance has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,353.18 or 1.00000476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080692 BTC.

About Feeder.finance

FEED is a coin. It launched on August 26th, 2021. Feeder.finance’s official Twitter account is @investfeed.

Feeder.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feeder.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feeder.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feeder.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

