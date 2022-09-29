FEG Token (FEG) Price Tops $0.0000

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FEG Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token’s genesis date was January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 41,084,983,684,331,000 coins. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FEG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

