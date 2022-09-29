Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,932.00

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Feisty Doge NFT has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Profile

Feisty Doge NFT’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feisty Doge NFT’s official website is feistydoge.art.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feisty Doge NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feisty Doge NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

