Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

