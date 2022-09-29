Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

FEEXF stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

