Feyorra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,668.00 (FEY)

Feyorra (FEY) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Feyorra has a market cap of $4.30 million and $114,668.00 worth of Feyorra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feyorra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feyorra has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feyorra alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feyorra Coin Profile

Feyorra’s genesis date was January 9th, 2021. Feyorra’s total supply is 440,319,438 coins. Feyorra’s official Twitter account is @FeyorraOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feyorra is feyorra.com.

Buying and Selling Feyorra

According to CryptoCompare, “Feyorra offers users access to reduces fees at FaucetPay which enables them to swap their coins without paying the full fees. FEY also cuts down on the withdrawal fees. Moreover, users can get 25% discount whenever they advertise at FaucetPay with FEY and this means cheaper advertising for them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feyorra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feyorra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feyorra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feyorra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feyorra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.