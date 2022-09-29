FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,798,966 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.