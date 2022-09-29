Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.45

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 167549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.