Filda (FILDA) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Filda (FILDA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Filda has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Filda has a total market cap of $249,451.17 and approximately $483,297.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filda alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Filda

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.