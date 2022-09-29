FileStar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $522,649.00 (STAR)

FileStar (STAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. FileStar has a total market capitalization of $522,649.00 and $21,953.00 worth of FileStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FileStar has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FileStar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FileStar Profile

FileStar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. FileStar’s total supply is 63,351,435 coins. The official website for FileStar is filestar.net/en. FileStar’s official Twitter account is @FileStarProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FileStar

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer.The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards.”

