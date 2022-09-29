Financial Analysis: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) vs. Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.68%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.52 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.16 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

