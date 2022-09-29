Financial Comparison: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) versus 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -36.83% -39.24% -23.44% 8X8 -23.25% -73.61% -13.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LiveVox and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31

Earnings and Valuation

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $5.92, indicating a potential upside of 115.94%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.58%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than LiveVox.

This table compares LiveVox and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 2.30 -$103.19 million ($0.51) -5.37 8X8 $638.13 million 0.69 -$175.38 million ($1.37) -2.66

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

8X8 beats LiveVox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.