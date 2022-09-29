Financial Review: Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) versus ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Imunon and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imunon currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Imunon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imunon is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Imunon has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Imunon and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 0.00 -$20.77 million N/A N/A ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Imunon.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon -5,229.80% -50.18% -36.94% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Imunon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imunon beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imunon

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications. The company also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of nucleic acid-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

