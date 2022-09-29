FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $36.25 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007404 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010620 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,941,547 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

