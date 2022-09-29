FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $36.25 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012753 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007404 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010620 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012480 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.
FIO Protocol Coin Profile
FIO Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 814,941,547 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
