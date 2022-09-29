First American Trust FSB Sells 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 448.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 411.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

