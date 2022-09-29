First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood Purchases 617 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood purchased 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,363.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

