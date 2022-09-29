First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$25,047.23 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FN opened at C$36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$46.48.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.