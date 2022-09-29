First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 986.3% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 986.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

