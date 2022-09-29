First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 986.3% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 986.3% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.