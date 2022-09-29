First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $44,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 315,563 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.