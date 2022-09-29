First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $44,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 315,563 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the period.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $59.96.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.