First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of FNK stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.
