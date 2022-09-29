First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNK stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 125,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter.

