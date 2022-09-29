First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.23 and last traded at $108.91. Approximately 100,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 190,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.72.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.