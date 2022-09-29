Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. Five9 has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $170.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

