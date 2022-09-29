Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 868.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Flame Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Flame Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

