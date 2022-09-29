Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.78

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 2342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $596.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.