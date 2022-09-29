Folgory Coin (FLG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,709.00

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $15,709.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto.”

