FolgoryUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $45.11 million and approximately $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

