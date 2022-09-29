Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$2.18. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 278,560 shares changing hands.

FOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$546.18 million and a P/E ratio of -76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

