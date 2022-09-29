FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0458 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster’s genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.