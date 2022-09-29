Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Up 2,351.6% in September

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 2,351.6% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FCAX stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,027 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.