Fortress Lending Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.