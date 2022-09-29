Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Evercore ISI

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

