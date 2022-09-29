Franklin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.08 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Franklin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Franklin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Franklin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Franklin

Franklin’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Franklin’s official website is tokenfly.co.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Franklin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Franklin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.