Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.78 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Franklin Street Properties
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.