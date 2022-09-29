Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

Freedom Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Freedom Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 25.94%.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

