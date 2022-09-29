French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.57

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.57 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.36). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 18,750 shares traded.

French Connection Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.57.

About French Connection Group

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

