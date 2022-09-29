FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

ZINGW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

