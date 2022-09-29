Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 48.5% in September

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

