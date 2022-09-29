Function X Market Capitalization Tops $94.86 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $94.86 million and approximately $493,226.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Coin Trading
