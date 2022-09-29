FUNToken (FUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.26 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $80.26 million and $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.10 or 1.00031468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081174 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.