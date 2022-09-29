Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.0175

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Furucombo’s official website is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

