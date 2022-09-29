Futureswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Futureswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Futureswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 21,759,878 coins. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Futureswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futureswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.