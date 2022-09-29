FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Reaches $11.58

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $11.58 or 0.00059448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $8,678.14 and $23,276.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
