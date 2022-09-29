FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

DSX stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.