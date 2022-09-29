FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

DSX stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.80%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

