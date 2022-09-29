FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

