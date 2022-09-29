FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $126.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.