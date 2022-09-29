FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barratt Developments plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barratt Developments in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Barratt Developments’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 4.5 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.