FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barratt Developments plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barratt Developments in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Barratt Developments’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.67.
Barratt Developments Stock Up 4.5 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
