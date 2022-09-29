FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.44. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

