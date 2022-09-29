FY2024 Earnings Forecast for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

