FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $782,996.84 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010980 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 627,154,942 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.